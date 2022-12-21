New clinical chief physicians at the University of Debrecen

In recognition of their outstanding professional work and exemplary healing activities, Zoltán Szabó, the president of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen, awarded the title of chief clinical physician to 91 doctors. The staff of the Clinical Center received the certificate on Tuesday at a ceremony held in the University Hall.



The Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen has become one of the largest healthcare providers in the country thanks to the integration that began on January 1, 2021, with the former Gyula Kenézy University Hospital becoming part of the Clinical Center. The united patient care system operates within the framework of a new organization that includes the Nagyerdei and Kenézy Gyula Campuses with the participation of approximately 6,500 employees.

Zoltán Szabó, the president of the Clinical Center, put it this way: the change is a landmark achievement, which represents a serious challenge and at the same time an irreversible opportunity. An occasion that paves the way for the implementation of university involvement, which integrates the triple principle of education-research-patient care, on both clinical campuses.

As the president of the Clinical Center, I consider it my key task to implement pre-planned and well-thought-out transformations that enable continuous development and high-quality treatment at the forefront of Europe, keeping in mind the outstanding and lofty goal of the unbroken development of patient care activities. It is in the spirit of this approach that the patient care units of the former Kenézy Hospital are also being upgraded to clinical status, which process, according to our hopes and expectations, will result in effective healing work based on uniform management and strict professional procedures, and, according to our hopes and expectations, through the elimination of parallelism in care and the optimization of patient journeys, and an even higher standard than before,

– the professor’s salutation at Tuesday’s ceremony.

The president added: high-quality patient care could not be realized without highly skilled staff who perform their tasks with a high degree of competence and diligence, and with an exemplary professional and human attitude. The management of the University of Debrecen and the Clinical Center pay particular attention to ensuring that their work is recognized in a worthy manner. The fact that the President of the Clinical Center, with the agreement of the Rector of the University of Debrecen and the support of the National Hospital General Directorate, formulated his proposal for donating the title of Clinical Chief Physician indicates a firm commitment to the appreciation of value.

On today’s festive occasion, expressing our thanks and gratitude, we hand over the titles of clinical chief physicians with recognition to those colleagues who now belong to the community of the University of Debrecen and take on a valuable role in our institution. To improve the reputation of the Clinical Center

– stressed Zoltán Szabó.

Zoltán Szilvássy, the rector of the University of Debrecen, in his celebratory speech, called the handing over of the titles of clinical chief physicians, with which the institution acknowledges the excellent professional work of the awardees, historic and unique.

You will be integrated into the country’s largest unified patient care system as a clinical chief physician. I think that this is also a huge honor for the university, as the institution is enriched with colleagues with extremely high experience,

– said the rector in his celebratory speech.

After the greetings, the 91 new chief clinical doctors of the Clinical Center received their diplomas from Zoltán Szilvássy, the rector of the University of Debrecen, and Zoltán Szabó, the president of the Clinical Center, at the Tuesday ceremony in the Auditorium.

unideb.hu