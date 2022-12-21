5170 were infected with the coronavirus last week in Hungary

The number of people vaccinated against the coronavirus is 6,420,700, of which 6,207,033 received the second, 3,903,453 the third, and 410,699 received the fourth vaccination, last week’s aggregated data was announced on Wednesday.

It was written on the government portal: 5,170 new infected people were confirmed last week, increasing the number of identified infected people to 2,181,419 since the beginning of the epidemic.

59, mostly elderly, chronic patients died last week, bringing the number of deaths to 48,439. The number of those who have recovered is 2,118,911, and the number of those who are actively infected is 14,069.

Currently, 1,044 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospital, 16 of them are on ventilators.

According to the announcement, the epidemic is currently “moderate” in Hungary, which is also due to the high vaccination rate. They emphasized: the virus continues to pose the greatest threat to the unvaccinated, which is why they are still being asked to get vaccinated.

The booster vaccination is recommended for everyone who received their previous vaccination more than four months ago, the website reads.

It was emphasized that the government continues to provide the possibility of vaccination.

There will be no vaccinations on Fridays at hospital vaccination points during the holidays. During this period, it is worth informing the general practitioner of the need for vaccination.

MTI