Snowstorms can strike with lightning, thunder

The April weather could no longer show its whimsical face. If we are lucky, we will witness a rare celestial phenomenon. According to the forecast of the National Meteorological Service, on Wednesday, from late morning to noon, snow showers, snowstorms and ice showers will be scattered in the country.

Rainfall hotspots are more likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms in the north-eastern counties and southern Transdanubia. More intense snow showers may leave a temporary thin layer of snow (up to 2 cm) behind.

The meteorological service issued a first-level warning to the northeast and southwestern counties of the country about the danger of snowstorms:

National Meteorological Service

