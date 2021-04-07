A huge crowd waiting for the vaccination in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

They could endanger one another before vaccination.

My colleague was called to the OTI vaccination today for 10 hours. A total of about 200 people stand in a row on both sides of the building, without distance, in the tearing heat. I understood that it would be important to inject as many vaccines as possible in the shortest possible time, but perhaps it could be organized so as not to endanger people.

Writes our reader, who also attached photos of the mass misery.

debreceninap.hu

