An accident happened this morning at the crossroads of Ótemető and Dobozi streets.

A pedestrian has been hit by a car this morning in Debrecen, on Ótemető street. The victim was taken to hospital by the ambulance.

The accident also affects the bus traffic. Bus 43 to Nagyállomás and A1 Auchan bus towards Segner Square run on a different route.

dehir.hu

pixabay