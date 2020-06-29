3 Die, 4 New Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

Three patients have died in the past 24 hours and the number of registered novel coronavirus infections has risen by four to 4,142, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Sunday morning.

Fully 581 people have died and 2,685 have made a recovery, while the number of active infections stands at 876. Altogether 2,551 people are in official home quarantine and 271,194 tests have been carried out. A total of 172 coronavirus patients are in hospital, 9 of whom are on ventilators. Fully 38% of active infections, 60% of fatalities and 48% of recoveries have taken place in Budapest.

The threat of an epidemic has not disappeared and a state of medical preparedness is in effect, the website said. It is compulsory to wear a face mask in shops and on public transport. Budapest has the highest number of infections (1,975), followed by Pest County (617), and the counties of Fejér (376), Komárom-Esztergom (307) and Zala (262). Békés and Tolna counties have the fewest, with 13 each.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay