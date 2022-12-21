IKEA is recalling a swivel chair

IKEA is recalling it’s own manufactured and distributed Odger swivel chair in anthracite, pre-2221 and date-stamped 2221, due to the risk of falling and injury.

In a statement sent to MTI on Wednesday, the company also informed that Almondy is recalling the 400-gram Almondy Daim almond cake distributed by IKEA, with item code L2140 and a quality preservation date of 11/18/2023, because a metal object was found in one of the cakes.

Almondy asks customers to either return the product to the store where it was purchased for a full refund or contact Almondy at www.almondy.com.

In the announcement, they point out that the number 22 on the swivel chair represents the year, and the number 21 represents the week of production. The reason for the recall is that there is a risk that the chair’s star-shaped leg may break, which could pose a risk of falling and injury to users. IKEA is asking anyone who has purchased such a swivel chair not to use the product and to return it for a full refund.

The fact of the purchase does not need to be proven with a receipt or invoice for the return.