“Real wealth is what we can give” – 160 people received a hot meal in Debrecen

At its most recent food distribution event, the Kéretlen Figyelem – Debreceni Nők Közéleti Egyesülete (Unsolicited Attention – Debrecen Women’s Public Association) served hot meals to 160 people in need at Petőfi Square in Debrecen. The action carried the message: “We are not rich because of what we have, but because of what we are able to give.”

Children excitedly asked, “Is the chocolate lady coming?” – referring to a volunteer who brings sweets and drinks every month. According to the organization, for many children the sweets are more important than the main course, as their parents simply cannot afford such treats. The group thanked its regular donors – including a local family that surprises the kids with homemade pizza, and a resident who cooked a hot meal for ten people.

The organization recalled a goal it set ten years ago: “We have a dream. We would like every weekend in Debrecen to include a hot meal for our fellow citizens living in difficult circumstances.” However, this dream has not been realized – there are still weekends when no food distribution takes place in the city, and the number of supporters has not grown.

The statement sharply criticizes both the city’s leadership and wealthy residents: “Those who got rich over the past 15 years couldn’t care less about the poor,” and “the Fidesz-led city government in Debrecen is indifferent to the poor – they lack even a spark of compassion.” According to the association, most donors are not the wealthiest, and affluent residents only tend to offer help “when the city’s ‘caring’ deputy mayor asks them to.”

The group suggests that at the next food distribution – on July 27, 2025 – the deputy mayor responsible for social affairs should hold an open street consultation at Petőfi Square to personally understand the realities of poverty in Debrecen.

Three members of Jégmadár Tisza-sziget, a local initiative, also took part in the event, bringing apples and helping with the food distribution.

The organization is calling for donations of:

Non-perishable food

Fruits

Cooking oil

Cleaning supplies

Baked goods and sweets

Toys for children

They also invite restaurants, bakeries, and grocery stores to join the initiative.

They especially appeal to wealthy Debrecen residents and businesses:

“True Christian love is giving selflessly, expecting nothing in return.”

Contact and donation information:

Phone: +36 30 9841 963 (available daily)

Bank account (for transfers):

Kéretlen Figyelem – Debreceni Nők Közéleti Egyesülete

Polgári Bank Zrt. – 61200261-11059802

Reference: “ételosztás, 2025”

Photo: Provided by the organizers