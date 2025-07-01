New graduates from the University of Debrecen are ready to shape the future of children and communities

Professionals who have recently earned their degrees from the Faculty of Child Education and Special Education at the University of Debrecen are now equipped with the highest level of expertise to support the future of children and communities. The newly graduated therapeutic and preschool educators, infant and toddler caregivers, and social pedagogues received their diplomas during two ceremonies held on Monday.

This academic year saw a record number of successful final examinations at the Faculty of Child Education and Special Education. Altogether, 448 students from bachelor’s, master’s, and specialized postgraduate programs donned their academic gowns on Monday to receive their diplomas at the University of Debrecen’s Ceremonial Courtyard during morning and afternoon ceremonies.

“You are professionals standing before me who possess solid theoretical and practical knowledge. You have acquired the skills and competencies needed to educate young children, to support the development of children with special educational needs, and to help people in difficult life situations. You have all chosen fields where every single day carries weight—where even the smallest gestures can shape someone’s life. This responsibility may feel daunting, but it is also incredibly uplifting,” said Erzsébet Gortka-Rákó, Dean of the Faculty, in her welcome speech.

During the ceremonies, faculty and student honors were also presented. In recognition of her contributions to the faculty’s scientific, teaching, and educational activities—particularly her support of professional practice for students majoring in infant and toddler care—Béláné Nagy, Deputy Director of the Unified Nursery Institution of the City of Debrecen, was awarded the Medal for Higher Education in Hajdúböszörmény.

(MTI)

