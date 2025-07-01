The beach tram and vehicle fun are coming soon to Debrecen

We can enjoy a unique journey to Aquaticum Debrecen if we hop on the special beach tram. BUBU and the AQUAKIDS animators will make the ride unforgettable with smiles and playful activities.

Anyone can hop on the first beach tram organized by Aquaticum Debrecen SPA and DKV on July 12–13. Two rides will depart each day at 10:00 AM and 11:00 AM from the Nagyállomás tram stop.

During the ride, sightseeing, Bubu the baby elephant mascot of Aquaticum, and the cheerful AQUAKIDS animation program ensure a fun experience. And the final destination? Of course, the Aquaticum Beach, where visitors can purchase discounted DKV beach tickets.

(Discounted DKV beach ticket prices: full-day adult: 5,300 HUF, full-day child/student/senior: 4,300 HUF. To use the discount, show the confirmation email received after successful registration.)

Travel on the beach tram is free, but registration is required.

You can register HERE.

Beach Tram Schedule

July 12, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Location: Aquaticum Beach

10:00 AM – Beach tram departs! (1st round)

Location: Nagyállomás

11:00 AM – Beach tram departs! (2nd round)

Location: Nagyállomás

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM – Rolling Kids go-kart track

Location: In front of the stage, at the beach

July 13, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Location: Aquaticum Beach