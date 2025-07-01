Pedestrian crossing completed on Csigekert Street

The construction work began at the end of May, and now the long-awaited pedestrian crossing — requested by local residents for years — has been completed in Debrecen.

This development makes crossing the busy road section significantly safer.

As part of the investment, two new bus stops were also built. In connection with these, new sidewalk sections and street lighting were installed, making transportation not only more convenient but also safer for everyone — pedestrians, passengers, and drivers alike.

Deputy Mayor Lajos Barcsa reported the news on his social media page, where he also shared a video of the completed improvements.

