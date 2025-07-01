Debrecen’s Health Visitor Service Celebrates 110th Anniversary

The Primary Care and Health Development Institute of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen held a celebration marking the 110th anniversary of the founding of the Health Visitor Service and the 10th anniversary of its designation as a hungarikum (a uniquely Hungarian value).

The event honored the exceptional role of the Hungarian health visitor network and its irreplaceable contribution to the lives of families and children.

In her opening remarks, Deputy Mayor Diána Széles emphasized:

“The Hungarian health visitor network is a globally unique hungarikum, providing essential care to families from the moment of a child’s birth. This profession is not merely a job, but a service performed with heart and soul, carrying the timeless values of human connection, personal attention, and care.”

She highlighted Debrecen’s “Caring City Program,” which prioritizes family and child care, noting: “Health visitors play a key role in this, even as they face new challenges in an increasingly digital world.”

Széles expressed gratitude for their dedicated work supporting Debrecen families, stressing that health visitors are often the first source of guidance for expectant parents as they navigate the challenges of raising children.

In his ceremonial speech, Dr. Csaba Papp, director of the institute (DAEFI), paid tribute to the 110-year history of the health visitor service, underlining its deep roots and historical significance:

“Throughout its 110-year journey, the health visitor service has always stood by families, offering comfort, hope, and help—even in the most difficult times. This profession is a constant support that prepares mothers for childbirth and the joys of parenting, easing the fears of new parents.”

He also praised the successful integration with the University of Debrecen, which created a unified and high-quality care system.

“Heartfelt thanks for your perseverance and service, which you demonstrate every single day,” he added.

Experts also discussed training, the social role, the future vision, and the challenges of the health visitor profession. It was noted that despite the difficulty and high responsibility of the job, the field remains attractive to many due to the values, sense of security, and strong sense of vocation it represents.

Leaders from university and health visitor organizations attending the celebration emphasized that the service has stood by families even through historical upheavals. The day not only honored the past but also celebrated faith in the future and the unity of the professional community.