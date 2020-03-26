MOL Switches to Sanitiser Production

Hungarian oil and gas company MOL has repurposed its lubricants unit MOL Lub to make sanitiser in support of measures against novel coronavirus.

MOL said in a statement that in the space of two weeks it had repurposed a production line which earlier made wind shield cleaner fluid to make hand and surface sanitisers. The plant in Almásfüzítő, in western Hungary, produces around 50,000 litres of sanitiser a day in three shifts. MOL Lub has already made its first deliveries to hospitals, waste managers, public utilities and municipalities, and is working to launch retail sales of the product as soon as possible. MOL will also start making sanitiser products at its plants in Slovakia and Croatia, they added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay