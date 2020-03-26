Government Bans Export of Drug Ingredient

Europe National
Coronavirus
The government has banned the export of a drug ingredient used for treating novel coronavirus patients, the government information centre said.

Under a new government decree, exports of the active ingredient hydroxychloroquine-sulfate and drugs or intermediary products containing it will be prohibited.

The active ingredient is used in the production of drugs that are also used for treating novel coronavirus patients in several countries, it added.
“Hungary is one of the largest exporters of this active ingredient globally but now it should give priority to protecting the Hungarian public and securing drug supplies,” it said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

