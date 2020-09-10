Nationwide Ban on Hospital Visits

Hungary’s chief medical officer has ordered a nationwide ban on visits to hospitals, the National Public Health Centre (NNK) said.

The ban, in effect from Tuesday, applies to both public and private institutions, NNK told MTI. The restrictions do not apply in the cases of severely or terminally ill patients. Under the chief medical officer’s resolution, one parent is also allowed to stay at the hospital with their child and women due to give birth may also choose someone to accompany them. Institutions found in violation of the ban face a fine of up to 5 million forints (EUR 14,000).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay