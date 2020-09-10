Italian Victory at Debrecen-Hajdúszoboszló Stage of Tour De Hongrie

The 119 bikers came to scratch at the Great Forest Stadium. They had to cover a distance of 158 kilometres, and in the meantime they also had to tackle a level difference of 565 metres. On behalf of the city, it was Ákos Balázs to welcome the participants from 30 countries. The Vice Mayor said: – a new type of cooperation has begun between Debrecen and Hajdúszoboszló recently, and now this prestigious competition symbolically connected the two cities. In addition to the above, participants called attention to cycling and the values of nature as well during the race.

The start took place in 33 degrees Celsius, and the bikers – having passed by Hajdúböszörmény and Balmazújváros – returned to Debrecen to head towards Hajdúszoboszló after one lap. In this stage, there was no mountain ride, but racers had to do their best in two speed sprints. This time, it was mass sprint that decided the race in the spa town: the Italian Jakub Mareczko proved to be the fastest of the sprint.

