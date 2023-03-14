Diósgyőr Goalkeeper Saved the Shots of Eight-Year-Old Birthday Boy – VIDEO

Before the second half of the NB II MTK-DVTK football match, the youth player of the Budapest team, Enok Varga, got the chance to kick-off. However, the Diósgyőr goalkeeper, who scored two goals in the first half and a total of four by the end of the match, had a different opinion.

The little boy, who received the surprise from his older brother who accompanied him to the starting circle, was so enthusiastic that it didn’t even become a traditional kick-off, but Zoltán Stieber, a player from MTK, started the child towards the opponent’s goal, signaling him to kick a goal for them. However, the Diósgyőr goalkeeper, who scored two goals in the first half and a total of four by the end of the match, had a different opinion. Zsombor Senkó had the ability to parry both of the boy’s shots. Of course, the child left with a hanging nose because of the spoiled birthday present.

MTK won the match 4-2, so the two teams changed places in the table. The leaders: 1. MTK 59 points, 2. DVTK 58, 3. Pécs MFC 47 Sergey Kuznetsov, the head coach of DVTK, said about the kick-off that it does not belong to football and “let the child kick a goal for MTK.”

