Five-Year-Old Boy Strangled By a Dog Chain Wrapped Around His Neck in Várpalota

A five-year-old boy died in Várpalota. According to the information of the Veszprém County Police Headquarters, they received an emergency call at 3:30 a.m. that a boy was in need of medical attention in one of the apartments in Várpalota. The employees of the ambulance service fought for the life of the little boy for a long time, but they were no longer able to save him.

The Veszprém County Police Headquarters is investigating the circumstances of the boy’s death as part of criminal proceedings due to the suspicion of reckless endangerment causing death in the course of work. According to information from Delta News, the five-year-old boy was playing with his siblings in the room when he playfully wrapped the dog chain around his neck. His brothers immediately told the foster mother when they saw that their brother was sick, she immediately called the ambulance, but unfortunately it was no longer possible to save the little one’s life. According to the information of the telegraph office, the child suffocated because of the chain wrapped around his neck.



