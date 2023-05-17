A runaway trailer collided with a car in Debrecen

The Debrecen Traffic Prosecutor’s Office charged the man who incorrectly secured a trailer, causing it to get stuck and collide with a car, for the offense of negligently causing a road accident, writes ugyeszseg.hu.

According to the indictment, at around 10 a.m. on August 8, 2021, the accused was driving a bus on a busy road in Debrecen, to which a trailer was attached. The accused was traveling at a speed of 40 km/h on the road with parallel traffic when the trailer got stuck on the bus. The loose trailer drifted into the left inner traffic lane in the direction of travel and collided with the front part of the passenger car driven by the victim.

As a result of the high-impact collision, the victim’s vehicle was significantly damaged, and the victim suffered a dislocation of the knee joint, which took more than 8 days to heal. The other two passengers of the car suffered minor injuries that healed within 8 days.

The accident occurred as a result of the defendant’s behavior in violation of the road traffic rules and the victim was seriously injured.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the Debrecen Police Department.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the defendant, who admitted to committing the crime, for the offense of negligently causing a road accident at the Debrecen District Court. In the indictment for issuing a criminal sentence, the district prosecutor’s office proposed that the district court, based on the content of the documents, impose a fine on the defendant without conducting a trial.