Man from Debrecen drove into a railway crossing and broke the barrier

The Debrecen Public Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the man, who noticed the renovation works on the road section after the railway crossing too late and backed into the railway crossing, in the process breaking the trap bar of the barrier.

On July 16, 2021, around 11 a.m., the accused was driving a car in the interior of Debrecen.

In accordance with his destination, the accused passed through a railway crossing, but then noticed that construction work was taking place immediately after the crossing and the road was blocked with tape.

At that point, the accused stopped with the car and decided to go back in the direction from which he came, so he drove into the railway crossing in reverse, but he did not notice that in the meantime the light signaling device securing the crossing had switched to a prohibited signal and the semi-barrier was in a horizontal position, so with the passenger car hit the trap bar which broke off.

With the above behavior, the defendant caused almost HUF 30,000 damage to the railway company, which was not recovered.

The defendant endangered the safety of traffic with his multiple KRESZ rule-breaking behaviors.

The investigation in the case was conducted by the Debrecen Police Department.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the defendant who admitted to committing the crime at the Debrecen District Court for an offense committed through negligence against traffic safety. In the indictment for issuing a criminal sentence, the district prosecutor’s office proposed that the district court, based on the contents of the documents, impose a fine on the defendant without conducting a trial and that the civil rights claim presented by the victim’s representative should be referred to other legal channels.

