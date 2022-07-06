A 22-year-old man committed 25 crimes in six months in Debrecen

Last fall, the police received several reports of thefts and break-ins in Debrecen. The investigators carried out detailed data collection and witness research, the Debrecen police reported. Based on the evidence obtained and analyzed, a local resident was identified. The 22-year-old was questioned as a suspect on February 4, 2022, then taken into criminal custody and a motion for his arrest was made, which was ordered by the Debrecen District Court.

According to the investigation data, the man committed a total of 25 crimes in Debrecen in just six months. He primarily chose apartment buildings, where he broke into apartments, but he also broke into garages and storage rooms to steal valuables, mainly bicycles and technical items. In addition to burglaries and sneaking in, he also stole from drugstores several times.

In the detailed investigation, the police also identified a second offender. The man knew that his acquaintance obtained the various valuables from crimes, but he bought them anyway. The man from Debrecen must answer for the crime of money laundering.

During the searches, the investigators found some of the stolen items, seized them, and then returned them to their rightful owners.

The criminal prosecutors proceeded against the 22-year-old suspect on grounds of well-founded suspicion of 13 counts of felony theft, 8 counts of misdemeanor theft, and 4 counts of attempted misdemeanor theft. The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Department carried out the necessary procedural actions during the investigative phase of the investigation and handed over the nearly 3,000-page document to the prosecutor’s office.​​

police.hu

Picture: illustration.