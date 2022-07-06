Six drunk drivers were caught by the police in Debrecen

On the occasion of road inspections – at the beginning of June 2022 – in Debrecen, the police arrested six motorists who were suspected of consuming alcoholic beverages before driving. The Debrecen Police Department initiated criminal proceedings against them due to well-founded suspicions of the offense of driving while intoxicated. In the proceedings, the authority took measures to withdraw their drivers’ licenses.

The necessary procedural actions in the cases have been completed, the police handed over the documents to the prosecutor’s office, the police said. police.hu