A man from Berettyóújfalu stole fishing rods worth more than 100 thousand forints

A man from Berettyóújfalu reported to the police on February 6, 2022, that the outbuilding of his house had been broken into and fishing rods had been stolen. The uniformers went to the scene immediately after the signal, collected data, and listened to witnesses, as a result of which the alleged perpetrator was identified within a short time. The local resident was arrested the next day and taken to the police station, where investigators interrogated him on a well-founded suspicion of theft. He confessed.

As it turned out, the man sold some of the stolen loot and hid the other sticks in his home. During the procedure, the fishing rods with a total value of more than HUF 100,000 were returned to their original owners.

The Criminal Department of the Berettyóújfalu Police Department carried out the necessary procedural steps and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu