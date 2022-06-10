Police arrested the man who broke into a shop within an hour

Police arrested the man who broke into a shop within an hour

The burglary of a shop in Ebesi was reported to the Activity Management Center of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters on June 8, 2022, at 9 pm.

As a result of data collection and witness search, the police arrested the man in Vásárosnamény within an hour who could be reasonably suspected of committing the crime. The 56-year-old man testified when he was interrogated, and the stolen money was found by police. The Hajdúszoboszló Police Headquarters is conducting proceedings against him due to a well-founded suspicion of theft.

 

police.hu

