This man stole more than twenty times from stores in Debrecen

He didn’t want to pay, and he also enjoyed using his other credit cards. He was captured by Debrecen police and arrested by a court.

The Debrecen Police Headquarters is prosecuting a 38-year-old man for fraud and using a well-founded suspicion of committing other crimes. The suspect was released from prison a few weeks ago.

According to the investigation, the man found a bank card on the street in Debrecen on May 7, 2022, with which he paid several times. In another case, on May 16, he stole his credit card from a casual acquaintance at a nightclub. He has used the card several times and has been able to withdraw cash. His action was greatly facilitated by noticing the PIN before the theft.

According to the suspicion, the man, who lives in Debrecen but has no home address, has stolen tobacco products and valuable perfumes from various stores more than twenty times in recent weeks, diverting the attention of sellers. He was arrested by police on June 8, 2022. A detailed confession was made during the interrogation of the suspect. Investigators detained him and filed a motion for his arrest, which was ordered by the Debrecen District Court on June 9, 2022.

police.hu