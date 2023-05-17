A healthy lifestyle protects the hormonal system – European Hormone Day at the University of Debrecen

Disturbance of the hormonal system can cause many chronic diseases, but the risk of their development can be significantly reduced with a healthy diet and exercise. Among other things, the specialists of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen draw attention to this in connection with European Hormone Day. Doctors also emphasize the importance of screening tests, as diseases detected at an early stage can be successfully treated, writes unideb.hu.



The role of the hormone system is essential for the healthy functioning of the body. Hormones regulate, for example, the functioning of the thyroid gland, and influence growth, blood pressure, fertility, sugar balance, and body weight. Improper functioning and disturbance of the hormonal system can cause serious diseases. In the case of hypothyroidism, for example, the chance of developing heart disease increases, peripheral nerves can be damaged and it can also lead to infertility. Hormonal imbalance is one of the causes of obesity, which is also responsible for the development of diabetes and high blood pressure. In order to maintain hormonal health, experts emphasize the role of a healthy lifestyle.

1-2 hours of physical activity per week, consumption of fresh fruits, vegetables and whole grains have a beneficial effect on the health of the endocrine organs. However, we do not recommend eating processed foods. Restful sleep of at least 7 hours, adequate intake of vitamin D, calcium and iodine play an important role. At the same time, it is important to highlight the danger of plastic packaging, from which microplastics can get into the body, affecting the functioning of hormone balance

– explained associate Professor Miklós Bodor, head of the Endocrinology Department of the Internal Medicine Clinic of the UD Clinical Center.

The specialist emphasized that if someone shows signs of endocrine disease, seek medical help in time, contact your family doctor, who, if justified, will refer the patient to an endocrinologist.

Unexplained weight gain, weight loss, cold intolerance, significant change in appetite, hair loss, broken nails, extreme fatigue, dry, flaky skin, and depression can indicate the disease. Also, we recommend that you visit a specialist in the event of a major change or absence of the menstrual cycle, or in case of infertility

– emphasized Miklós Bodor.

The head of the Endocrinology Department also emphasized the importance of screening tests (laboratory, thyroid hormone tests, calcium level, blood sugar level determination), since diseases can be effectively treated if detected early. The most modern therapies are used in the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen. The cooperation of the various specialist areas enables even more effective treatment.

Regarding the pituitary gland, we operate as a national center for the replacement of hormones and the prevention of overproduction. We work in close cooperation with several clinics and departments, for example with the children’s clinic for growth hormone replacement, with the Metabolism Department of the Internal Medicine Clinic for diabetes and obesity care, and with gynecologists for the investigation of infertility. In addition, a very high-quality ophthalmic and surgical background is provided for European-standard treatment in the Clinical Center

– said the specialist.

The European Hormone Day was established in 2022 at the request of the European Endocrinology Society (ESE), the European Hormone and Metabolism Foundation and the national endocrinology societies, in Hungary the Hungarian Endocrinology and Metabolism Society (MEAT). The event was held on May 15 this year. The goal of Hormone Day is to draw society’s attention to hormone-related diseases, prevention, and environmental harm.