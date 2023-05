Debreceni Vízmű Zrt. informs users that on May 18, 2023 (Thursday), water service will be suspended at the following locations due to drinking water pipeline reconstruction and node replacement, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Péterfia street Thaly Kálmán u. from number 46 to number 58, Bem tér from number 1 – 11/a., 11/b., 11/c. Péterfia u. from number 43 to number 47, Ajtó u. number 1

Due to the water outage, Debreceni Vízmű Zrt. asks for the public’s understanding.