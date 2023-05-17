A ‘Miracle Room’ was handed over at the Pediatrics Clinic in Debrecen

The ‘CsodaCsoport’ Foundation donated an equipped development room, the so-called Miracle Room, to the ‘For our Children’ foundation of the Children’s Clinic, worth more than HUF 11 million. The room contains tools for children’s development, diagnostic tests, and a robotic device. The donation was ceremoniously handed over on Tuesday at the Pediatrics Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, writes unideb.hu.

Furniture, development tools, diagnostic tests, and a robotic device, which is a computer-controlled sensor-based system for rehabilitating the head, neck, arm, hand, foot, and fingers, were located in the ‘Miracle Room’. The value of the donation exceeds HUF 11 million.

Our foundation has not yet been offered a tangible donation of such a high value in the last ten years. It was possible to set up a therapy room in the center of which there is a robot suitable for rehabilitation treatment, which is suitable for the treatment of children who have suffered nerve damage or even need neurocognitive development. Since last year we launched the outpatient and inpatient central program for children’s rehabilitation, supplemented with psychosomatics and psychology, this is the new direction of development that we want to strengthen in the future

– explained Tamás Szabó, director of the Clinical Center Pediatrics Clinic, board of trustees of the Gyermeklinika Foundation ‘For our Children’ foundation president at the ceremonial donation ceremony on Tuesday.

The room is used for development by the Department of Pediatrics Psychiatry and Psychosomatics of the Pediatrics Rehabilitation Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, in the case of various types of diseases, including stroke, paralysis, muscle atrophy, traumatic brain injury, head, spine or vertebral surgeries, neuromuscular diseases, polyneuropathy, loss of sensation. The rehabilitation of children can be much more effective with the use of the new robotic device.

Since the device provides continuous audiovisual feedback, the patient can much more easily practice and correct the movement that needs to be developed. In addition, children are more motivated during playful programs. With the robot, we can also measure development, in addition to this, we can also record certain neurocognitive development, and we can also draw a development level with it. By using the computer-controlled sensor-based system, the effect of the therapy performed traditionally with physiotherapists and psychologists, special education teachers and other therapists, as well as the effect of the therapy carried out by the robot

– is summed up in the patient-stressed Erika Beáta Nagy, university professor, and head of the Pediatrics Rehabilitation Department of Pediatrics Psychology and Psychosomatics at the Clinical Center Pediatrics Clinic.

The ‘CsodaCsoport’ Foundation was born three years ago based on a collaboration created on social media. Their mission is to help sick, injured and disabled children heal and recover or to prevent further deterioration of their health by subsidizing the costs of the necessary treatments. The money was collected primarily from community fundraising and corporate donations.

We already wanted to create a development room in the eastern part of the country, but for a long time we did not have the location. Two of our former supporters directed our attention to Debrecen. We contacted Professor Beáta Nagy, and based on the professional discussions, seeing the work going on here, the results achieved in healing and research, our board of trustees decided that it would like to help the work of the Child Rehabilitation Child Psychiatry and Psychosomatic Department with this robotic device and the ‘Miracle Room’

– said Anita Lázár, a member of the ‘CsodaCsoport’ Foundation’s board of trustees.

In the recently handed over ‘Miracle Room’, 3-4 thousand children will be able to develop each year.