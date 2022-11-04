Tens of Thousands of Teachers Participate in Ministry Survey

Several tens of thousands of teachers have participated in an online survey organised by the interior ministry, and their responses will be used as a guideline for the government when planning future wage hikes for teachers, the ministry said.

The majority of teachers want teachers who work in poor areas with disadvantaged children to receive priority when it comes to wage planning, and they also expressed agreement with linking pay increases to performance assessments. The pay rises are contingent on the successful outcome of an agreement to unlock Hungary’s European Union funding, the ministry said, adding the planned increases would be the biggest made since the post-communist transformation. Participation in the survey was voluntary and submissions were anonymous, the ministry said.

