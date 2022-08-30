The Hungarian Premature and Newborn Rescue Foundation have no money for gasoline, so they are asking for donations

Their ambulances cover 240,000 kilometers a year while saving the lives of 3,800 babies, but they were sensitively affected by the government’s decision to only buy fuel at market prices. On an annual level, this measure causes more than 9 million forints in additional costs for the Hungarian Premature and New Born Rescue Foundation, and in the absence of additional state support, they can only cover this through donations.

The organization is therefore now asking for the help of all citizens, and on behalf of their little patients, they thank you very much for your support and for sharing the news.

Donations are also welcome via their website:

