A man from Hajdú-Bihar collapsed on his birthday, his whole family tried to save his life

The paramedics were alerted early Sunday morning when a man in his 40s collapsed during his birthday party.

According to a statement from the National Ambulance Service, the wife immediately called an ambulance and, based on the phone instructions, examined her husband, who was no longer breathing. Based on the instructions of the experienced rescue manager, the mother, and her two teenage children immediately started CPR, which was continued at an elevated level by the paramedics who arrived on the scene within minutes.

The chest compressions that started in time eventually led to success, and the man was transported to the hospital in stable condition by ambulance.

debreceninap.hu