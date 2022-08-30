All tickets to the away sector for the German-Hungarian match are sold out

All the tickets reserved for the guests for the last away match of the Hungarian national football team in the Nations League against the Germans on September 23 have been sold out.

According to the Twitter page of the Hungarian association, more than two thousand Hungarian fans will be able to support Marco Rossi’s team in Leipzig.

For the last domestic match, the clash against the European champions Italy on September 26, last Friday, the tickets to the Puskás Arena found a host in a few hours.

After four rounds, the Hungarian national team leads its group ahead of Germany, Italy, and the European silver medalist England team, i.e. it is in competition for first place and thus a place in the final four.

MTI