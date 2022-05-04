An unidentified aircraft was detected at the eastern border of Hungary

The radar signaled an unidentified aircraft on the evening of May 3, so the Hungarian Air Defense Service issued an alarm and ordered a takeoff for the fighter aircraft in the Air Defense Standby Service. The radars detected the signal around 10 pm in the border area of the eastern part of the country.

No aircraft was found during the inspection of the affected airspace, but the aircraft remained in the area for some time for airspace surveillance and then returned to the base in Kecskemét, the Ministry of Defense said.

debreceninap.hu