Man stabbed his ex-partner with a knife on the street in Debrecen

A woman reported to the police on the afternoon of April 29, 2022, that her ex-partner had attacked her on the open street and stabbed her several times with a knife. Police immediately went to the scene and called an ambulance to the 32-year-old bleeding victim, and with great force began to search for the man, then issued an arrest warrant against him.

As it turned out later, the perpetrator became aware that the police were looking for him, so on May 3, 2022, he turned himself in. Investigators interrogated him as a suspect, then took him into criminal custody and made a motion to arrest him.

According to the investigation, the man could not process that the woman had left him, so he wanted to take revenge on her. He stabbed the victim several times in the neck, abdomen, and arms. According to medical examinations, the woman suffered serious injuries during the abuse.

The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters opened an investigation into the 29-year-old suspect on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of committing a serious bodily injury and he testified in detail at his interrogation.

police.hu