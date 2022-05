With the Hungarian translation of the Romanian drama excerpt, Kinga Boros of Sepsiszentgyörgy won the “one plain – one reverse” drama text translation competition, which was announced for the second time with the help of the city and the Csokonai Theater, the Theater of the University of Debrecen, DESZ.

The winners received the awards at a solemn announcement of results held in the hall of the Csokonai Literary Laboratory in Magda Szabó.

