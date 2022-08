The rapper visited Budapest back in 2006 as part of his European tour, and although he has since shot a film in Hungary, he will return to the country for a concert after 16 years on October 25th this year, the Recorder reports.

Tickets for the concert in Budapest, which will be held at the Sportarena, can be purchased from 10 a.m. on August 31st via www.livenation.hu and www.funcode.hu.

telex.hu

pixabay