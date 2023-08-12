Everyone went a little crazy at the Yungblud show and no one will forget the Imagine Dragons concert on the Sziget

This year, the 30-year-old Sziget presents a lot of new things, the festival lasts for six days, until August 15, on Hajógyári Island in Óbuda. Performers from sixty-two countries come to about forty program locations, and the audience comes from more than a hundred countries.

“Sziget presents itself with numerous innovations. The goal is to regain the leading position in the European festival market after the pandemic,”

– said Tamás Kádár, the main organizer of the event, earlier.

On the second day on Tuesday, the visitors to the festival could not be bored either, as they could participate in several programs in the morning, but the real concert atmosphere began in the afternoon when the concert started on the Main Stage.

The English alternative indie pop band the Easy Life performance started first on Tuesday.

Carson Coma is performing on Sziget for the second time since its existence, the guys already played on the Main Stage last year.

“It’s no coincidence that the band, which repeatedly speaks for the acceptance of ourselves and others, and incorporates these messages into songs, will be able to play at home on the Main Stage of the Island of Freedom; their way of thinking resonates with the spirit of the Island”

– can be read in the description of the band.

Not disproving this claim, the band’s frontman Giorgio Fekete performed on the Sziget in a T-shirt with the inscription “Homophobes are gay”.

On the second day of the Sziget Festival, the British performer took to the main stage before the main performer, Imagine Dragons. Yungblud really shook up the crowd, the atmosphere was cathartic. He entered the stage with incredible energy, which he can maintain from the first sprint to the stage until the last moment.

The last Main stage concert on an unforgettable Friday was Imagine Dragons. The pop-rock band already conquered the hearts of festival-goers in 2014, when they performed on the Sziget for the first time and the band did not disappoint this time either.

They brought songs that most people know from radio, movies, or as commercial music. The success was guaranteed. As in the other stops of their tour, they started the concert with the song My Life, then played their well-known songs.

Picture gallery of the Sziget Festival’s second day:

Among the world stars of this year’s festival is Billie Eilish, who will perform in front of Hungarian audiences for the first time on the closing day of the festival.