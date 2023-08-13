Fatal Traffic Accident Between Debrecen and Hosszúpályi

A car and a van collided between Hosszúpályi and Debrecen at around 7 a.m. on Saturday. The accident happened at the 7th kilometer section of the road no. 4808.

According to the currently available data, a van drifted into the opposite traffic lane and collided head-on with a car under circumstances that have not yet been clarified. One person died and several others got injured in the accident, the police reported on police.hu on Saturday.

The police have closed the affected section of the road, motorists could can avoid the section via Panoráma road and Hosszúpályi.

