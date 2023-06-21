A second-degree heat warning has been issued in Hungary

A second-degree heat alert came into effect on Wednesday at zero o’clock, and this was ordered by the national chief medical officer for the entire country until midnight on Friday. Daytime highs between 29 and 35 degrees are likely, and UV-B radiation above the warning criteria is expected.

The National Public Health Center and the BM National Directorate General for Disaster Management wrote in a joint statement: prolonged heat strains the healthy body as well, but young children, the elderly, and people with cardiovascular disease are particularly at risk.

According to their recommendation, during the heat wave – especially between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. – everyone should stay in a cool place if possible, avoid physical work that burdens the body, and they also recommend taking several lukewarm showers a day. In the heat, the body needs more water than usual, so extra attention must be paid to fluid intake.

The National Meteorological Service warns of UV-B radiation exceeding the warning criteria, on Wednesday the UV index will exceed the value of 7 throughout the country.

