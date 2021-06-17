Szijjártó: Government Determined to Capitalize on Vaccination Lead

A new operative board for restarting Hungary’s economic life after the coronavirus epidemic was officially established in Budapest. Speaking after the event, Péter Szijjártó, the minister for foreign affairs and trade, said that decisions to be made in following weeks concerned how to capitalise on the lead the country has gained with its stellar vaccination programme.

Hungary must achieve economic growth of 5.5% this year in order to provide personal income tax reimbursements to families who have borne most of the burdens of the epidemic, he said in a video message.

Hungary has gained a considerable competitive advantage with its successful vaccination campaign, he said, cautioning however that “the competition has not been won quite yet”. In the post-pandemic period, fierce competition has emerged between countries for production and service capacities, for capital and a trained workforce, as well as in terms of tax systems, Szijjártó said.

The government will put forward proposals in the next couple of weeks aimed at improving the operating environment for Hungarian businesses and making Hungary a winner of the new economic era, he said. The proposals will also aim to bring an increasing number of foreign investments to Hungary, expanding job opportunities as well as importing value-added and new technology, Szijjártó said.

