The Body of Tamás Szűcs Was Found in the Danube

The results of the DNA test have arrived in the case of the man whose body was recovered from the Danube in Adony a few days ago.

According to expert opinion, the body of top manager Tamás Szűcs, who disappeared in September, has been found. Reports were also confirmed by the BRFK.

The production director of Pátria Printing left a nightclub in Ferencváros shortly before midnight on September 28th. He was allegedly seen talking to a taxi driver on the Rákóczi bridge, but then he was completely lost, and nothing has been heard of him since. A few days ago, a man’s body was found in the Danube near Adony, and from his clothing, several people came to the conclusion that the body of the manager from Buda could have been found. According to the completed DNA test, his body was indeed found.

