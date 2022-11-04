DK Mayors Protest Against ‘Nationalisation of Doctor Surgeries’

Local mayors allied to the opposition Democratic Coalition object to a government attempt to “nationalise” doctors’ surgeries.

The government is seeking to fold 80-85 doctor surgeries “which they did not manage to nationalise” in 2012 into the state network, Sándor Szaniszló, DK’s group leader said. The surgeries in question have so far functioned successfully professionally and financially, he said, adding that the proposal was aimed at further curbing the autonomy of local councils.

