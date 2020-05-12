Hévíz Thermal Lake Re-Opens

The thermal lake of Hévíz, a popular tourist destination, re-opened on the weekend, attracting hundreds of guests, local government officials said.

Most hotels in the spa town will re-open between mid-May and the second week of June, strictly keeping to coronavirus-related rules and regulations, a chief advisor to the mayor told a press conference. Fully 90% of tourists with plans to visit Hévíz stand ready to travel right away, Orsolya H Horváth said, citing an online survey conducted with a sample of 4,500 people. “This shows that health tourism could become a shock-resistant sector,” she said.

Mayor Gábor Papp said the town was getting an increasing number of inquiries from abroad, mostly from Czech, Slovak, Slovenian and German guests, but also from Russia. Hévíz is Europe’s largest thermal lake and attracts many Russian visitors.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay