Opel to Restart Engine Production at Western Hungary Base From Wednesday

French-owned car maker Opel has said it will gradually restart engine production at its plant in Szentgotthárd, in western Hungary, from Wednesday.

Production at the plant was suspended on March 23 because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The plant will resume production under strict health guidelines, beginning with the three-cylinder turbo PureTech petrol engine, company spokesman Zoltán Kaszás said in a statement. Factory workers will have their temperatures checked and will be required to wear safety goggles, face masks and keep a safe distance from one another. Break room doors will be kept open and tools and work stations will be cleaned regularly.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay