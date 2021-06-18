The University of Debrecen graduation ceremony will be held in the Stadium this year again

The University of Debrecen will once again hold its closing ceremony at the Nagyerdei Stadium this year, with a graduation ceremony, due to the high number of graduates and the restrictions, not at one, but at three times.

The school year-end ceremonial public Senate meetings will take place:

The number of students graduating from the 14 faculties of the University of Debrecen this academic year exceeds 4100, so at the festive events, one Hungarian and one foreign student can receive their diplomas – on behalf of their peers – from the representative of the rector’s management and the dean. graduates will also be awarded the degree. (Graduates can get information on how to get their degree from the Department of Studies in their own faculty.)

Practical information needed for the smooth running of events:

Before the ceremonies, the opening time is 2 pm, from which time students can pick up their robes and hats in the HALL, where they will also have the opportunity to change and then take their seats in the VIP stand.

DE HÖK offers the opportunity to take photos in front of a photo wall in several locations – next to the Stadium and in the Water Tower, with the help of professional photographers.

