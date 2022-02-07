At Hegyeshalom, Line Fault Causes Problems in Train Traffic

An overhead line failure at Hegyeshalom is causing a problem in the international train traffic, Mávinform reported on its Facebook page on Monday morning.

According to the announcement, the 346 Dacia-Corvin international high-speed train, EuroNight, EuroCity and Railjet express, will be towed by diesel locomotive to Austria, which could increase their journey time by 20-30 minutes.



EuroRegio trains between Győr and Austria only run to Hegyeshalom, from where a replacement bus transports passengers to Austria. The recovery is expected to take 9 hours, Mávinform wrote.

MTI

pixabay