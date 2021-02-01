A bird was rescued by Hajdú-Bihar police

Police
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on A bird was rescued by Hajdú-Bihar police

Patrols of the Highway Subdivision Hajdúböszörmény on January 30, 2021, at 4:45 p.m. noticed during their service, that a car in front of them on the highway hit a bird and then crashed onto the roadway.

The officers stopped to help the troubled bird. The flightless red kite was captured, put in the service car, and then transported to the Hortobágy Bird Hospital.

The staff at the animal hospital took over the injured animal from the officers, who performed life-saving surgery on the little patient. The bird has since recovered and is expected to be released back into nature once it has completely recovered.

 

debreceninap.hu

