A dog had to be operated in Debrecen because of a sausage stuffed with metal nails, RTL Klub Híradó reported. His owner walked him in his own yard on Wednesday night when the dog started eating something in the grass. It turned out that someone threw a piece of meat full of nails at them. The dog was immediately taken to a doctor so he managed to save its life. The dog owner is filing a report of animal torture.

This is not the first such case in Debrecen.

debreceninap.hu