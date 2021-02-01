Measures of the last 24 hours in Hajdú-Bihar

In the area of competence of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters, the police have not been informed of a road traffic accident involving personal injury in the last 24 hours.

The officers arrested eight people who had been convicted of a crime. Police caught 10 people, three of them on suspicion of committing a crime. Security measures were taken in six cases, police.hu announced.

On Sunday morning, a fire broke out in a building next to a family house in Kiszuth Street, Tiszalök. The professional firefighters of Tiszavasvár and Hajdúnánás intervened, there was no fire in the building upon their arrival. The units performed the aeration.

A carbon monoxide sensor gave signals at noon on Sunday in Gáborjáni Szabó Kálmán Street in Debrecen. Professional firefighters in Debrecen performed measurements that showed the presence of hazardous gas in the kitchen and near the wall heater. Firefighters ventilated the house. And the ambulance service took one person to hospital for further examinations.

A fire broke out in a boiler house under a residential building in Hajdúsámson, Viola Street. The fire was extinguished before the arrival of professional firefighters in Debrecen. Firefighters inspected the building and ventilated it.

police.hu