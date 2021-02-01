A serious accident on Diószegi út in Debrecen

The Debrecen Police Headquarters prosecuted a long-distance resident for a well-founded suspicion of a misdemeanor. According to the data of the investigation, the man was driving his car on Diószegi út in Debrecen on June 8, 2020, around 5 p.m. The driver did not give priority to a motorcyclist with his vehicle despite the “STOP Priority Mandatory” sign, so they collided. In the accident, the motorcyclist fell and suffered serious injuries. Police interrogated the 41-year-old car driver as a suspect, and he testified.

During the investigation, the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters carried out the necessary procedural steps and handed over the documents to the prosecutor’s office.

debreceninap.hu