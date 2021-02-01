A serious accident on Diószegi út in Debrecen

Police
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on A serious accident on Diószegi út in Debrecen

The Debrecen Police Headquarters prosecuted a long-distance resident for a well-founded suspicion of a misdemeanor. According to the data of the investigation, the man was driving his car on Diószegi út in Debrecen on June 8, 2020, around 5 p.m. The driver did not give priority to a motorcyclist with his vehicle despite the “STOP Priority Mandatory” sign, so they collided. In the accident, the motorcyclist fell and suffered serious injuries. Police interrogated the 41-year-old car driver as a suspect, and he testified.

During the investigation, the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters carried out the necessary procedural steps and handed over the documents to the prosecutor’s office.

 

debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

A bird was rescued by Hajdú-Bihar police

Bácsi Éva

Measures of the last 24 hours in Hajdú-Bihar

Bácsi Éva

A serious accident on Diószegi út in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *